HBO, Sports Illustrated To Premiere 'Fans' Doc on Thanksgiving

HBO, Sports Illustrated and Endgame Entertainment will serve sports fans a new documentary chronicling how athletics unites Americans on Thanksgiving.

The parties, in association with Playground, will premiere Sport in America: Our Defining Stories on Nov. 28 at 6 p..m.-7:35 p.m. The doc will also be available on HBO On Demand and HBO GO.

Collecting remembrances from fans across the nation, the film covers a wide spectrum of the American sports landscape, including baseball, football, hockey, tennis, basketball, boxing, high school athletics, the Boston Marathon and the Olympic Games. Landmark moments revisited include the 1972 tragedy at the Munich Games, the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, Hank Aaron breaking the major league baseball home run record, the emergence of women's sports in America via Title IX legislation and the extraordinary night of the first NFL game played at the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Sport In America: Our Defining Stories ranges from Jesse Owens' achievement at the 1936 Olympics to the extraordinary comeback by the Chicago Blackhawks in the decisive game of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals.

