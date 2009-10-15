HBO Sports Expands ‘24/7’ To NASCAR

HBO Sports will shift the focus of its award-winning, 24/7 reality series to a non-boxing subject for the first time when it chronicles NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson’s lead-up to the Daytona 500.

24/7 Jimmie Johnson: Race To Daytona will debut the first of its four episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 pm ET and follow the auto racing star’s preparation for NASCAR’s biggest race of the year. The next three episodes will debut on the next three Tuesday nights, with the Feb. 16 finale coming two days after the race.

“The 24/7 franchise thrives on larger-than-life personalities, engaging storylines and unrestricted access,” said HBO Sports chief Ross Greenburg. “With Jimmie Johnson and his Hendrick Motorsports team, we have all of those ingredients, and more. We look forward to presenting a compelling television program that takes race fans deeper inside NASCAR than they’ve ever been before.”

The 24/7 series has garnered seven sports Emmys for its work chronicling the lead-up to major boxing events. This marks HBO Sports’ first foray into the world of auto racing.

Executive producers of the series will be HBO Sports’ Ross Greenburg and Rick Bernstein, with Dave Harmon the coordinating producer and Liev Schreiber narrating. NASCAR Media Group, the leading producer of NASCAR on television, will provide production support for HBO Sports.