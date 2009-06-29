HBO Slots Latest Boxing Reality Series

HBO has set August 29 for the premiere of the latest installment of its Emmy-winning boxing series, 24/7. The new four-episode series will chronicle the lead up to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s widely-anticipated September 19 return from retirement against Juan Manuel Marquez.

Mayweather/Marquez 24/7 will debut August 29 at 10:15 pm ET, then air the following two Saturdays at 10, with the finale set for 9:30 on September 18, the night before the fight. The series also gets heavy replay rotation on HBO, as well as placement on HBO On Demand.

The series also serves as a high-quality de facto infomercial for HBO's pay per view coverage of the fight, live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 19.

It first launched in 2007 to preview the Mayweather-Oscar De La Hoya fight, and has earned seven sports Emmy awards. HBO's Ross Greenburg and Rick Bernstein serve as executive producers, with Dave Harmon coordinating producer and Live Schreiber narrator.