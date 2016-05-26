HBO Slates ‘Westworld’ and ‘Divorce’ for Fall

HBO has confirmed fall debuts for new series Westworld, Divorce, Insecure and High Maintenance. Inspired by the feature film, one-hour drama Westworld is a “dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin,” said HBO, in which every human appetite can be indulged. It will feature 10 episodes.

The cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden. Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions and Kilter Films are producing, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub and Bryan Burk are in the producing ranks.

Half-hour comedy Divorce stars Sarah Jessica Parker as a woman who reassesses her life and marriage, and finds that making a clean break is harder than she thought. The show also stars Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam and others.

There are 10 episodes. Sharon Horgan, creator of Amazon’s Catastrophe, created Divorce and wrote the pilot, which was directed by Jesse Peretz. Executive producers are Horgan, Parker, Paul Simms, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan.

Half-hour comedy Insecure looks at the friendship of two black women and their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations, says HBO. Created and executive produced by Issa Rae, who also stars, the show is also executive produced by Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry. Larry Wilmore is on as a consultant.

There are eight episodes for the first season.

Six-episode, half-hour comedy High Maintenance follows a Brooklyn pot dealer who delivers to clients “with neuroses as diverse as the city,” says HBO. The show stars Ben Sinclair as the dealer. Sinclair and wife Katja Blichfeld created the series, and are executive producing alongside Russell Gregory.

HBO is hoping a few new entries will break out. Casey Bloys took over as programming president last week, with Michael Lombardo leaving.