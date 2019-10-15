HBO Signs Up Sarah Silverman For Late-Night Concept, Stand-Up Special

Sarah Silverman has signed on for late-night series pilot order on HBO, and will do a stand-up special on the network too. Silverman described the late-night series as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.”

“Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature and we’re so happy to have her back on HBO,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

Silverman was creator, executive producer and host of Hulu talk series I Love You, America and she is in production on the Universal comedy movie Marry Me. She is also adapting her memoir, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, into a musical that will debut in 2020. Silverman’s other television and film work includes Masters of Sex,Bob’s Burgers, Battle of the Sexes and the Wreck It Ralph movies.

In 2014, Silverman won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the HBO comedy special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, which was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. She appeared in the HBO comedies Mr. Show with Bob and David and The Larry Sanders Show.

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” said Silverman. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean - look at my face - I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman, Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi are executive producing late-night pilot.