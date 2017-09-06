HBO Signs Maher for Two More Seasons of ‘Real Time’

HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for seasons 17 and 18, to air in 2019 and 2020. The deal also includes a retrospective Real Time special and Maher’s 11th stand-up special on HBO.



“We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Bill Maher,” said Casey Bloys, HBO programming president. “As part of the HBO family for nearly 30 years, Bill's distinctive point of view, coupled with his passion and commitment to insightful and informative entertainment, has remained unparalleled.”



Real Time is in its 15th season, as Maher tackles the latest socio-political topics in a roundtable discussion with panelists.



“I’m extraordinarily grateful to HBO for one of the great relationships of my life, and I applaud their efforts to fight ageism by signing me to this extended deal,” said Maher.



Maher headlined his first HBO special in 1989.



The executive producers of Real Time With Bill Maher are Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Dean E. Johnsen and Billy Martin.