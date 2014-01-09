HBO Signs First-Look Deal With Darren Aronofsky
HBO has signed Darren Aronofsky to a three-year first-look deal under the filmmaker's Protozoa Pictures banner.
The agreement will have Protozoa develop material for the premium cabler that Aronofsky would direct and HBO produce.
This is the first-ever production deal for television for the filmmaker.
Aronofsky is known for helming films Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler and Black Swan. His next film Noah, about the biblical figure, is due to hit theaters March 28.
Deadline first reported the story.
