HBO Signs First-Look Deal With Darren Aronofsky

HBO has signed Darren Aronofsky to a three-year first-look deal under the filmmaker's Protozoa Pictures banner.

The agreement will have Protozoa develop material for the premium cabler that Aronofsky would direct and HBO produce.

This is the first-ever production deal for television for the filmmaker.

Aronofsky is known for helming films Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler and Black Swan. His next film Noah, about the biblical figure, is due to hit theaters March 28.

