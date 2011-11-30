HBO Signs Deal With David Milch for Faulkner Adaptations
HBO has inked a new multi-year exclusive television deal
with David Milch's Redboard Productions to produce films and TV series based on
selections from the William Faulkner Literary Estate.
The deal covers all 19 novels and 125 short stories in the
estate, as well as other works not contracted to other parties, with HBO having
exclusive first opportunity to produce and distribute the resulting TV
projects.
Milch will partner with Lee Caplin, the executor of the
estate and CEO of Picture Entertainment Corp. to choose which works to develop,
with both serving as executive producers on the projects. Milch will serve as
the executive writer in charge of adapting the works.
"We are especially pleased to continue our longstanding
relationship with one of the industry's most talented contemporary writers,"
said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. "We know that whatever
David brings to the HBO table will be exciting and innovative."
HBO's agreement with Redboard also covers any further
services on the Milch's upcoming series Luck,
which premieres Jan. 29.
