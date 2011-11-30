HBO Signs Deal With David Milch for Faulkner Adaptations

HBO has inked a new multi-year exclusive television deal

with David Milch's Redboard Productions to produce films and TV series based on

selections from the William Faulkner Literary Estate.

The deal covers all 19 novels and 125 short stories in the

estate, as well as other works not contracted to other parties, with HBO having

exclusive first opportunity to produce and distribute the resulting TV

projects.

Milch will partner with Lee Caplin, the executor of the

estate and CEO of Picture Entertainment Corp. to choose which works to develop,

with both serving as executive producers on the projects. Milch will serve as

the executive writer in charge of adapting the works.

"We are especially pleased to continue our longstanding

relationship with one of the industry's most talented contemporary writers,"

said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. "We know that whatever

David brings to the HBO table will be exciting and innovative."

HBO's agreement with Redboard also covers any further

services on the Milch's upcoming series Luck,

which premieres Jan. 29.