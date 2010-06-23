HBO Shopping 'True Blood' to Basic Cablers

EXCLUSIVE: HBO

is officially shopping its campy vamp drama True Blood to basic cable

networks, a network spokesman confirmed June 22. The network has held

meetings to pitch the show, but it hasn't been sold yet and a premiere date has

not been set.

Charles

Schreger, president of HBO Enterprises, is leading the network's efforts to

sell the show domestically.

True

Blood's third season premiered on Sunday, June 13, with 5.1 million viewers

tuning in. That was up nearly 40% from the season-two opener, which was the

network's most-watched series episode since The Sopranos went off the

air in June 2007.

HBOannounced June 21 that it had picked up the show for a fourth season, although sources say that renewal had been a done deal for weeks in light

of the show's popularity. Season four is due to premiere next summer.

True

Blood, based on Charlaine Harris' Southern vampire mysteries, stars Anna

Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress who has a vampire for a boyfriend

(Stephen Moyer) and frequently finds herself drawn into the affairs of

supernatural creatures in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. It also

stars Ryan Kwanten, Alexander Skarsgard, Sam Trammell, Rutina Welsey and Nelsan

Ellis.

True

Blood is created and executive produced by Alan Ball, who also created

another HBO hit, Six Feet Under.