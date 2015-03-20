HBO Sets Steve McQueen's ‘Codes of Conduct’ as Limited Series

HBO is moving forward with Steve McQueen’s Codes of Conduct, with the pay cabler ordering the drama as a limited series.

The 12 Years a Slave director will helm all six episodes of the drama, which centers on a young African-American man with a mysterious past as he goes through New York’s high society life. Codes of Conduct stars Devon Terrell, Paul Dano, Helena Bonham Carter and Rebecca Hall.

HBO and McQueen had been developing the project for a year and a half. Matthew Michael Carnahan is also on board as co-writer with Russell Simmons, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Alan Poul executive producing.