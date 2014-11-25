HBO Sets Kurt Cobain Doc ‘Montage of Heck’

HBO announced a documentary about the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain that will premiere on the pay cabler next year.

The film, titled Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, is the first fully-authorized doc on the late singer, made with the cooperation of Cobain’s family.

It will feature access to Cobain’s archives, home to his never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork, photography, journals, demos, personal archives, family archives and songbooks. Montage of Heck will also feature dozens of Nirvana songs and performances as well as previously unheard Cobain originals.

The film is co-produced by HBO Documentary Films and Universal Pictures International Entertainment Content Group. Brett Morgen, who helmed HBO’s Crossfire Hurricane and The Kid Stays in the Picture, will write, direct and produce the film, with Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, on board as an executive producer.