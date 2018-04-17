HBO Sets John McCain Documentary

HBO said it is developing a documentary on Congressman John McCain.

The project, helmed by Peter Kunhardt (King in the Wilderness), George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, follows the life of the six-term Arizona senator shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, and features interviews with McCain as well as friends, colleagues and leading political figures, said network officials.

“Through the years, John has rightly earned the reputation as an American hero,” Peter Kunhardt said in a statement. "In the final chapters of his life, he is reminding this generation of what government can and should look like.”