HBO Sets its First 2011 PPV Boxing Event

HBO will jump into the pay-per-view boxing ring for the first time in 2011 on April 9 with a fight card headlined by the Erik Morales-Marco Maidana bout, the network announced Thursday.

Also featured on the card will be former junior middleweight champion Winky Wright against Matthew Macklin and former world champions Robert Guerrero and Michael Katsidis, according to network officials.

The card, promoted by Golden Boy Productions, is the first PPV boxing event for HBO in 2011 - the network distributed six PPV boxing cards in 2010.

Showtime has already set two PPV boxing events this year, including a May 7 mega fight between Manny Pacquiao and Shane Mosley.