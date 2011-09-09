HBO Sets December Cotto-Margarito PPV Fight

HBO will distribute the Dec. 3 Miguel Cotto-Antonio Margarito pay-per-view boxing match from New York, the network's fourth PPV boxing match in as many months.The fight is a rematch of the two boxers' 2008 bout won by Margarito. The win would later be tainted after Margarito was caught padding his gloves in his next fight against Shane Mosley.

Cotto last appeared on PPV in a Showtime-distributed March 12 fight against Ricardo Mayorga, while Margarito's last PPV fight was against Manny Pacquiao last November.

The fight gives HBO four Fall major PPV boxing shows, including the Sept. 17 Floyd Mayweather-Victor Ortiz fight, the Oct. 15 Bernard Hopkins-Chad Dawson bout; and the Nov. 12 Pacquiao-Juan Manuel Marquez event.

"With [these fights], the PPV industry will have the sport's biggest stars, the biggest fights, a classic trilogy and a great rematch all in one four-month span," said HBO Sports senior vice president Mark Taffet. "This is as good and as big a run of fights as we've ever had, and we are very excited."