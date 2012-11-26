HBO Sets Beyoncé Docu-Film
HBO in February will air a documentary film based on the
life and career of multiple Grammy winning singer Beyoncé.
The feature-length documentary film will air Feb. 16, 2013,
and will offer unprecedented access to the private entertainer's life as well
as her onstage performances, according to HBO officials. Beyoncé will serve as
executive producer of the show.
"Everybody knows Beyoncé's music, but few know Beyoncé the
person," said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming in a statement.
"Along with electrifying footage of Beyoncé onstage, this unique special looks
beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman."
