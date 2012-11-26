HBO Sets Beyoncé Docu-Film

HBO in February will air a documentary film based on the

life and career of multiple Grammy winning singer Beyoncé.

The feature-length documentary film will air Feb. 16, 2013,

and will offer unprecedented access to the private entertainer's life as well

as her onstage performances, according to HBO officials. Beyoncé will serve as

executive producer of the show.

"Everybody knows Beyoncé's music, but few know Beyoncé the

person," said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming in a statement.

"Along with electrifying footage of Beyoncé onstage, this unique special looks

beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman."