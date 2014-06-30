HBO Serves Up 1.8 Million Viewers for 'The Leftovers'

HBO's newest drama The Leftovers, about a world following the sudden disappearance of 2% of the population, got off to a solid start on Sunday, drawing 1.8 million viewers for its 10 p.m. premiere.

The 1.8 million was less than the premieres for HBO's other new series in 2014; True Detective drew 2.3 million in January, while comedy Silicon Valley averaged just under 2 million for its April premiere.

The 10 p.m. premiere followed the second episode of True Blood's final season, which garnered 3.1 million viewers. With a replay added, Leftovers upped its total to 2.1 million viewers.