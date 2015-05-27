HBO Selects Houston Texans for 'Hard Knocks’

Get ready for even more J.J. Watt. The Houston Texans have been selected as this year’s team on HBO’s NFL training camp docuseries Hard Knocks.

The tenth season of the HBO Sports franchise will premiere Aug. 11. The Texans hold their training camp at their headquarters in Houston.

“It’s exciting to feature a team, a franchise and a city for the first time on Hard Knocks,” said Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. “We are grateful to Texans chairman Bob McNair, general manager Rick Smith, coach Bill O’Brien and the entire organization for agreeing to participate.”

The Texans are coming off an encouraging 9-7 campaign in 2014 under first-year coach Bill O’Brien.

Other teams to be featured on Hard Knocks in previous years include the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and last year’s team, the Atlanta Falcons.