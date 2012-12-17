HBO, Scorsese Partner on Bill Clinton Doc

HBO and filmmaker Martin Scorsese will partner on a

documentary on former President Bill Clinton.





Scorsese will produce and direct the telepic, which is being

made with Clinton's full cooperation. The film will explore the 42nd

president's perspectives on history, politics, culture and the world from when

he was in office and the years since. Steve Bing will also serve as producer.





"President Clinton is one of the most compelling

figures of our time, whose world view and perspective, combined with his

uncommon intelligence, make him a singular voice on the world stage," said

HBO CEO Richard Plepler and HBO programming president Michael Lombardo.

"This documentary, under Marty's gifted direction, creates a unique

opportunity for the President to reflect on myriad issues that have consumed

his attention and passion throughout both his presidency and post-presidency."





The documentary will be Scorsese's fourth collaboration with

the pay-cabler, joining fellow docs Public Speaking and George

Harrison: Living in the Material World and the hit series Boardwalk

Empire.





"I am pleased that legendary director Martin Scorsese

and HBO have agreed to do this film," added Clinton. "I look forward

to sharing my perspective on my years as president, and my work in the years

since, with HBO's audience."