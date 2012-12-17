HBO, Scorsese Partner on Bill Clinton Doc
HBO and filmmaker Martin Scorsese will partner on a
documentary on former President Bill Clinton.
Scorsese will produce and direct the telepic, which is being
made with Clinton's full cooperation. The film will explore the 42nd
president's perspectives on history, politics, culture and the world from when
he was in office and the years since. Steve Bing will also serve as producer.
"President Clinton is one of the most compelling
figures of our time, whose world view and perspective, combined with his
uncommon intelligence, make him a singular voice on the world stage," said
HBO CEO Richard Plepler and HBO programming president Michael Lombardo.
"This documentary, under Marty's gifted direction, creates a unique
opportunity for the President to reflect on myriad issues that have consumed
his attention and passion throughout both his presidency and post-presidency."
The documentary will be Scorsese's fourth collaboration with
the pay-cabler, joining fellow docs Public Speaking and George
Harrison: Living in the Material World and the hit series Boardwalk
Empire.
"I am pleased that legendary director Martin Scorsese
and HBO have agreed to do this film," added Clinton. "I look forward
to sharing my perspective on my years as president, and my work in the years
since, with HBO's audience."
