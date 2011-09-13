HBOSchedules Six-Hour Boxing Block for Mayweather/Ortiz

HBO has scheduled

a six-hour boxing-themed programming block on its HBO Zone channel for Sept.

17, the same day as the anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Victor Ortiz pay-per-view

match.

Beginning at noon, the "Mayweather/Ortiz HBO Zone Roadblock" will feature two

separate marathons of its 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz documentary. Jim Lampley, who

will call the fight later that evening, will be the host of the programming

block, which also includes a one-hour Fight Day Live! special from the

MGM Grand Garden Arena at 4 p.m. that will give viewers

all the latest news and insights as the main event approaches.

The

Mayweather-Ortiz fight will take place Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.

ET and will be distributed by HBO pay-per-view.

Full lineup below:

Noon-2 p.m. 24/7

Mayweather/Ortiz (4 episodes)

2 p.m.: 24/7 Overtime Live

2:30 p.m.: Mayweather/Ortiz:

In & Out of the Ring

3 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz

3:30 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz

4 p.m.: Fight Day Live! (From the MGM

Grand)

5 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz

5:30 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz