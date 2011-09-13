HBOSchedules Six-Hour Boxing Block for Mayweather/Ortiz
HBO has scheduled
a six-hour boxing-themed programming block on its HBO Zone channel for Sept.
17, the same day as the anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Victor Ortiz pay-per-view
match.
Beginning at noon, the "Mayweather/Ortiz HBO Zone Roadblock" will feature two
separate marathons of its 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz documentary. Jim Lampley, who
will call the fight later that evening, will be the host of the programming
block, which also includes a one-hour Fight Day Live! special from the
MGM Grand Garden Arena at 4 p.m. that will give viewers
all the latest news and insights as the main event approaches.
The
Mayweather-Ortiz fight will take place Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.
ET and will be distributed by HBO pay-per-view.
Full lineup below:
Noon-2 p.m. 24/7
Mayweather/Ortiz (4 episodes)
2 p.m.: 24/7 Overtime Live
2:30 p.m.: Mayweather/Ortiz:
In & Out of the Ring
3 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz
3:30 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz
4 p.m.: Fight Day Live! (From the MGM
Grand)
5 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz
5:30 p.m.: 24/7 Mayweather/Ortiz
