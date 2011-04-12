HBO Schedules Multiple Replays of ‘Game of Thrones' Premiere

HBO is giving fans of its new series Game of Thrones plenty of opportunities to catch the show's

premiere episode.

Game of Throne's

first episode of will be replayed on six HBO channels the day after its April

17 premiere, the network said Tuesday. That is in addition to the three airings

it will get on that Sunday, at 9 p.m., 10:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

On April 18, Game of

Thrones will play at 9 p.m. on HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy, HBO Zone and

HBO Latino. HBO2 will encore the episode three times back-to-back, at 9 p.m.,

10:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. that night.