HBO’s ‘U2: Innocence + Experience Live In Paris’ Postponed

U2’s concert in Paris Nov. 14, to be shown on HBO that same night, will not be happening in light of the terrorist activity in the city Friday. U2, HBO and Live Nation said they are “fully resolved” to go ahead with the show “at an appropriate time.”

The band, in Paris for several shows at the AccorHotels Arena, said in a statement:

"We watched in disbelief and shock at the unfolding events in Paris and our hearts go out to all the victims and their families across the city tonight. We are devastated at the loss of life at the Eagles of Death Metal concert and our thoughts and prayers are with the band and their fans. And we hope and pray that all of our fans in Paris are safe.”

U2: Innocence + Experience Live In Paris was to be shown on HBO 9-11:30 p.m. Saturday.