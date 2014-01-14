HBO’s 'True Detective' Draws 2.3 Million Viewers In Debut
HBO’s drama series True Detective garnered 2.3 million viewers in its Sunday night debut.
True Detective, which stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as Louisiana detectives investigating a grisly murder, drew the biggest audience for a network premiere since 2010 when Boardwalk Empire averaged 4.8 million viewers. An additional replay of True Detective added another 1 million viewers, said network officials.
Saturday’s third season premiere of Girls hit a series premiere high with 1.1 million viewers, up 28% above last year's season two debut and 27% above the series debut in 2012. With the replay, the premiere tallied 1.6 million viewers. A second Girls episode of the season drew 881,000 viewers and gathered 1.2 million viewers for the night, said network officials.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.