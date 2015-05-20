HBO’s Richard Plepler to Receive International Emmy Directorate Award

HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler will receive the 2015 International Emmy Directorate Award on Nov. 23 in New York.

“Richard Plepler is a dynamic and visionary programmer and strategist,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “He has masterfully navigated the bridge between old and new media, and today with HBO NOW, he has made HBO one of the preeminent companies in the OTT space.“

Plepler oversees the overall management of HBO and was named to the position in January 2013. Plepler served as co-president from 2007 to 2012.

“This is a wonderful honor and one that is shared with all my colleagues at HBO,” said Plepler. “This is a team sport and we are blessed with one of the best teams in the industry, so, on behalf of everyone at HBO, I want to thank the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for this recognition.”