HBO’s ‘The Deuce’ Premiere Tallies 2.2 Million Viewers

Sunday’s premiere of HBO’s drama seriesThe Deucedrew more than 2.2 million viewers including multi-platform views, according to network officials.



The Sept. 10 premiere of the series, which stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, garnered 830,000 viewers in its premiere run along with 342,000 viewers for a same day replay, according to HBO.



In addition, 1.1 million viewers watched the series premiere early on HBO platforms.



