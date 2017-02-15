HBO’s Bill Maher Lands Interview With Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been booked to appear on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.



Yiannopoulos will be the top-of-show interview guest on the Feb. 17 show.



The controversial editor has made headlines recently after protests have prompted cancellations of his scheduled appearances.



The Feb. 17 episode of Real Time will also feature actress Leah Remini as the mid-show interview guest as well as former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston, journalist Jeremy Scahill and comedian Larry Wilmore as roundtable guests.