HBO Revamps Website

HBO has relaunched HBO.com, adding interactive features and enhanced video support. The new flash-based site features streaming video, as all television sites do, but supports full screen clips regardless of the monitor's size or resolution.

On the interactive front, the site has an advanced community section, with users building profiles to comment on clips and articles, and talk with HBO insiders. It also has a personal dashboard where users can add clips, discussions or favorites, as well as receive recommendations based on previous selections.

"We wanted to create a rich, interactive online destination worthy of the HBO brand," said Alison Moore, vice president, Brand Strategy and Digital Platforms. "Fully dynamic, the new HBO.com allows us to extend HBO's promotional digital footprint through a rich and engaging design that is built upon a platform of technical innovation."