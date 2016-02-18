HBO Renews ‘Vinyl’ After One Episode

Less than a week after its premiere, HBO has renewed drama Vinyl for a second season. Created by Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen and Terence Winter, the show is “a ride through the sex- and drug-addled music business of the early 1970s at the dawn of punk, disco and hip-hop,” according to HBO.

Vinyl kicked off its ten-episode first season Feb. 14 with a two-hour pilot directed by Scorsese. Starring Bobby Cannavale as a record label president trying to save his company and his soul while rekindling his love of music, the first season also stars Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano and Ato Essandoh, among others.

Bands portrayed in the series include Led Zeppelin and the New York Dolls, while Jagger's son James fronts the fictional punk outfit the Nasty Bits.