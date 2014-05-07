HBO Renews ‘Vice’ Through 2016

HBO has ordered two more seasons of newsmagazine Vice, the network announced Wednesday. Season three will premiere in 2015 with 14 episodes, followed by season four in 2016.

“The success of Vice on HBO proves that people are hungry to be engaged in world events when the storytelling is not packaged into sound bites,” said Michael Lombardo, president of programming for HBO. “Vice’s smart, honest, in-depth approach to news coverage is a perfect complement to HBO’s programming.”

Season two of Vice premiered March 14, with new episodes premiering on Fridays.