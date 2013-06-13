HBO Renews 'Vice' for Season Two

HBO has renewed its newsmagazine Vice for a second

season of 12 episodes to premiere in 2014, the network announced on Thursday.





Hosted by Vice founder Shane Smith, the series looks

to cover stories often overlooked by the mainstream media. Vice

premiered in April and airs on Fridays at 11 p.m. following Real Time with

Bill Maher.





HBO expanded its order from eight to 10 episodes two weeks

into its run, after its second episode drew 931,000 total viewers, up 78% from

its premiere. Vice's first season finale on June 14 will be devoted

exclusively to its recent trip to North Korea.





The series is executive produced by Maher, Smith

and Eddy Moretti; BJ Levin is co-executive producer and Fareed Zakaria is

consulting producer.