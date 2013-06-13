HBO Renews 'Vice' for Season Two
HBO has renewed its newsmagazine Vice for a second
season of 12 episodes to premiere in 2014, the network announced on Thursday.
Hosted by Vice founder Shane Smith, the series looks
to cover stories often overlooked by the mainstream media. Vice
premiered in April and airs on Fridays at 11 p.m. following Real Time with
Bill Maher.
HBO expanded its order from eight to 10 episodes two weeks
into its run, after its second episode drew 931,000 total viewers, up 78% from
its premiere. Vice's first season finale on June 14 will be devoted
exclusively to its recent trip to North Korea.
The series is executive produced by Maher, Smith
and Eddy Moretti; BJ Levin is co-executive producer and Fareed Zakaria is
consulting producer.
