HBO Renews 'Veep' for Season Three

HBO has given its political comedy Veep a third season, the network announced Wednesday.

The order is for ten more episodes to air next year.

Veep premiered its second season April 14 to 1.2 million viewers for its 10 p.m. premiere and 1.5 million across two plays. Its most recent episode April 18 drew a season-high 1.3 million viewers and 1.7 million across two plays.

Game of Thrones, which serves as Veep's lead-in, was previously renewed for a fourth season.