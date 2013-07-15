HBO Renews 'True Blood' for Seventh Season

HBO has renewed vampire drama True Blood for a seventh season, it was announced on Monday. Brian

Bruckner, who succeeded Mark Hudis as showrunner after Hudis' short run as the replacement for series creator Alan Ball, will return to helm the series.

"True Blood remains

a signature show for HBO, and a true phenomenon with our viewers," said HBO Programming president Michael Lombardo.

"Thanks to Brian Buckner and his talented team, the show continues to be a

thrill ride like nothing else on TV."

True

Blood returned

for its sixth season on June 16 to 4.5 million viewers, down 13% from its

season five premiere and down 11% from its last season finale in August 2012.