HBO Renews 'True Blood'

HBO has

renewed True Blood for a fourth season of 12 episodes, the network

announced June 21. The series will begin production

early next year in Los Angeles for a summer 2011 debut.

True

Blood has become

HBO's most-watched series. The show's third-season opener earlier this month

was up 38% year-to-year with 5.1 million viewers.

"The new season of True Blood is off to a terrific start, as enthusiasm

for this unique show continues to build among both subscribers and critics,"

Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Series

creator Alan Ball added: "I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue working

with this amazing cast and crew. This is the most fun I have ever had."

HBO will

return Entourage and Hung June 27. And this fall, the network

will bow it's expensive new drama Boardwalk Empire. The show, set in

Prohibition-era Atlantic City, is from Sopranos'

writer Terence Winter; its pilot was directed by Martin Scorsese.