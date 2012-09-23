HBO Renews ‘Treme' for Final Season
HBO has renewed Treme
for a fourth and final season, a network spokesperson confirmed Sunday.
Series co-creators David Simon and Eric Overmeyer said the
fourth season would get an abbreviated order, though they did not specify how
many episodes, according to The Times-Picayune,
which previously reported the story.
The duo made the final season announcement at a screening of
Treme's third season premiere, which
bows Sunday at 9 p.m., in New Orleans on Saturday, where the drama is set.
Treme has been a
soft ratings performer for HBO, drawing just 664,000 total viewers (live plus
same-day) to its season two finale in July 2011, but it has earned critical
acclaim and won a Peabody Award in 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.