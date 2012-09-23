HBO Renews ‘Treme' for Final Season

HBO has renewed Treme

for a fourth and final season, a network spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Series co-creators David Simon and Eric Overmeyer said the

fourth season would get an abbreviated order, though they did not specify how

many episodes, according to The Times-Picayune,

which previously reported the story.

The duo made the final season announcement at a screening of

Treme's third season premiere, which

bows Sunday at 9 p.m., in New Orleans on Saturday, where the drama is set.

Treme has been a

soft ratings performer for HBO, drawing just 664,000 total viewers (live plus

same-day) to its season two finale in July 2011, but it has earned critical

acclaim and won a Peabody Award in 2012.