HBO Renews 'In Treatment'

HBO is going back into therapy with "In Treatment."

Pay cabler has picked up a third season of the psychoanalytical drama. Production will begin early next year in New York and air later in 2010.

While the Gabriel Byrne skein has sometimes been ratings challenged, it has been a kudos magnet for its cast. Byrne has been nominated twice for an Emmy and won the Golden Globe. Dianne Wiest, who plays Byrne's therapist on the show, and guest actor Glynn Turman have taken home Emmys.

Warren Leight, who was exec producer and showrunner last year after taking over for Rodrigo Garcia, has moved on to FX's new drama "Lights Out," about a boxer contemplating life after retirement.

