HBO Renews Stoner Comedy ‘High Maintenance’

HBO has renewed High Maintenance, the offbeat comedy about a trio of marijuana delivery types, for a second season. Ben Sinclair stars as The Guy; he and Katja Blichfeld created the series and write and direct every episode. Russell Gregory too is an executive producer.

“The response to the new episodes exceeded all of our expectations,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “Ben and Katja are brilliant, unconventional storytellers and we’re excited to see what they dream up for us in our second season.”

High Maintenance kicked off its six-episode first season Sept. 16. Janky Clown Productions produces the series.

The show debuted as a web series late in 2012.