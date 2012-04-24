HBO Renews 'Real Time' for Two More Seasons

HBO has renewed Real

Time With Bill Maher for two additional seasons, keeping the late-night

talker on through 2014.

The two-year pickup is part of Maher's new

three-year deal with the network.

Currently in its 10th season, Real Time

has averaged 4.1 million viewers, giving the series its highest gross audience

in three years.

"Bill Maher's irreverent wit and fearless

insights make him the perfect observer for these unpredictable times," said

Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. "I'm delighted that we can

continue to offer an uncensored forum for his original and thoughtful humor."