HBO Renews 'Real Time' for Two More Seasons
HBO has renewed Real
Time With Bill Maher for two additional seasons, keeping the late-night
talker on through 2014.
The two-year pickup is part of Maher's new
three-year deal with the network.
Currently in its 10th season, Real Time
has averaged 4.1 million viewers, giving the series its highest gross audience
in three years.
"Bill Maher's irreverent wit and fearless
insights make him the perfect observer for these unpredictable times," said
Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. "I'm delighted that we can
continue to offer an uncensored forum for his original and thoughtful humor."
