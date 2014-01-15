HBO Renews 'Real Time With Bill Maher' for 13th Season

HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for a 13th season, Michael Lombardo, president of HBO programming, announced Wednesday. Its 12th season will premiere Friday, Jan. 17

"Bill Maher has been a treasured member of the HBO family since the late '80s, and his irreverent wit and fearless insights make him the perfect observer for these unpredictable times," Lombardo said.

"It’s a pleasure to be returning for a 13th season on HBO," Maher said. "It’s something you rarely see in Hollywood: an on-again, on-again relationship."

Real Time has an average gross audience of 4.1 million viewers per show, according to the pay cabler.