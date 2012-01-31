HBO Renews 'Luck'

On the heels of its series premiere Sunday, HBO has renewed

horseracing drama Luck for a second

season, the network announced Tuesday.

The second season order is for 10 episodes, with production

scheduled to resume at the end of February for a January 2013 premiere.

Luck's premiere

episode saw an audience of 3.3 million total viewers across all plays,

including 1.1 million viewers for both the Dec. 11 sneak peek and Jan. 29 premiere

and picked up an additional 711,000 viewers and 420,000 viewers in its 10 p.m.

and 11 p.m. re-airings, respectively, on Sunday.

The series, from director Michael Mann and David Milch (Deadwood), stars Dustin Hoffman and Nick

Nolte.

Elsewhere on pay cable Sunday night, Showtime's Shameless actually bested Luck's premiere, drawing 1.37 million viewers at 9 p.m., up 7% week-over-week. At 10 p.m., House of Lies averaged 1.02 million viewers, improving 41%.