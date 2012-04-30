HBO Renews 'Girls,' 'Veep'

HBO has renewed new comedies Girls and Veep for second seasons, the premium cable network said Monday. Both second-season orders are for 10 episodes.



Veep premiered to 1.4 million viewers on April 22 at 10 p.m. and delivered 1.7 million viewers for the night. Girls had a more modest showing, debuting to 872,000 viewers on April 15 at 10:30 p.m. and staying steady at 858,000 in its second week, with a cumulative nightly audience of 1.1 million for its first two episodes.



Girls has reached a gross audience to date of 3.8 million viewers and Veep 3.7 million viewers, according to HBO.