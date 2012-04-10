HBO Renews 'Game of Thrones' for Third Season
HBO has renewed its fantasy epic drama Game of Thrones for a third season, the network announced Tuesday.
Game of Thronesreturned to 3.9 million viewers in its season two premiere on April 1 and
retained 97% of that audience (3.8 million) in its second episode on Sunday.
Across all plays, the season two premiere episode has averaged 8.3 million
viewers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.