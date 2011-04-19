HBO Renews ‘Game of Thrones' For Season Two

Just two days after its premiere, HBO has renewed Games of Thrones for a second season.

The series debut on Sunday at 9 p.m. was watched by 2.2 million

total viewers. The 10:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. replays combined for a total audience of 4.2 million across all three airings.

"We are delighted by the way David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

have brought George R.R. Martin's amazing book series to the screen, and

thrilled by the support of the media and our viewers," said Michael Lombardo,

president, HBO Programming. "This is the continuation of an exciting

creative partnership."

Game of Thrones is

based on the bestselling fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George

R.R. Martin.