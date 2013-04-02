HBO Renews 'Game of Thrones' for Fourth Season

Two days after its third season premiere, HBO has renewed Game

of Thrones for a fourth season.

Thrones recently bowedto a series-high 4.4 million total viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere on March

31, up 13% over last season's debut and up 4% from its second season ender.

The epic drama based on the book series by George R.R. Martin

was nominated for an outstanding drama series Primetime Emmy award in 2011 and

2012.