HBO Renews 'Curb' For Ten Episode Run
HBO has renewed Curb
Your Enthusiasm for a ten-episode eighth season, the network
announced April 20. Production on the new episodes begins this summer
in Los Angeles and New York. The eighth season is
scheduled to debut in 2011.
That will mean the show will be on a year-long break, at
least, not uncommon for the mercurial David. The seventh season of Curb ran last summer on HBO. Reruns of Curb, edited for content, kick off this
summer on TV Guide Network.
"After much soul searching - and by the way, it was nowhere
to be found - I have decided to do another season of Curb," said David in a statement. "I look forward to the
end of shooting, when I can once again resume the hunt for my elusive
soul. I know it's here somewhere or perhaps in the rugged mountainous
regions of Pakistan."
