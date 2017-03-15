HBO Renews Comedy ‘Crashing’

HBO has renewed the Pete Holmes comedy Crashing for a second season. Holmes and Judd Apatow executive produce the show, which airs Sundays.

“Pete and Judd have proven to be the ultimate ambassadors for the standup comedy world,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP of HBO Programming. “I’m delighted by the response to the show and am thrilled to welcome them back for a second season.”

The eight-episode first season began Feb. 19 and tells the story of Pete, a suburbanite who married his childhood sweetheart and dreams of making it as a comedian. But when he finds out his wife is cheating on him, Pete’s world unravels, forcing him to reevaluate his priorities and plunging him into the deep end of the rough-and-tumble New York comedy scene.

Comics appearing as versions of themselves in the first season are Dave Attell, Hannibal Burress, Artie Lange, T.J. Miller, Jim Norton and Sarah Silverman.