HBO Renews ‘Boardwalk Empire' for Season Three
HBO said Wednesday it has renewed its prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire for a third season.
Boardwalk's second
season bowed on Sept. 25 to 2.9 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 8% from its
season one average of 3.2 million viewers.
"Following a triumphant first season, I was eager to see
what Terry Winter, Martin Scorsese and the rest of their stellar team had in
store, and they continue to surpass our highest expectations," said Michael Lombardo,
president of HBO programming. "The response from the media and our viewers
has been extremely gratifying."
Boardwalk led all
programming at the recent Primetime Emmy Awards with eight wins, though it lost
out on Outstanding Drama Series to AMC's Mad
Men.
