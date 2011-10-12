HBO Renews ‘Boardwalk Empire' for Season Three

HBO said Wednesday it has renewed its prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire for a third season.

Boardwalk's second

season bowed on Sept. 25 to 2.9 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 8% from its

season one average of 3.2 million viewers.

"Following a triumphant first season, I was eager to see

what Terry Winter, Martin Scorsese and the rest of their stellar team had in

store, and they continue to surpass our highest expectations," said Michael Lombardo,

president of HBO programming. "The response from the media and our viewers

has been extremely gratifying."

Boardwalk led all

programming at the recent Primetime Emmy Awards with eight wins, though it lost

out on Outstanding Drama Series to AMC's Mad

Men.