HBO Renews ‘Boardwalk Empire' for Fourth Season

HBO has ordered a fourth season of its prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire, the network announced Tuesday.

The series recent third season premiere drew 2.9 million viewers on Sept. 16, which has grown to 7.2 million views with additional telecasts, DVR playback, On Demand and HBO Go. Last season, Boardwalk averaged 8.6 million viewers an episode across all plays.

Boardwalk has also received critical and awards recognition, and earned 12 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2012, though Tim Van Patten's directing awardn was its only win in the major categories.