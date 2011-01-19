HBO Rekicks Jets' 'Hard Knock' Series On Saturday
HBO Sports is jumping back on the New York Jets bandwagon, encoring its Hard Knocks series with the club this Saturday.
The premium network will replay all five hour-long episodes of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets consecutively on Jan 22, kicking off at 3 p.m.
The marathon comes the day before Gang Green -- HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg's favorite NFL team -- squares off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the American Football Conference championship game and the right to go to Super Bowl XLV.
