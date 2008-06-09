HBO Re-Airing Jim McKay Documentary

HBO Sports will be re-airing the 2003 documentary Jim McKay: My World In My Words later this week.

The one-hour Sports Emmy-winning film -- written and narrated by McKay -- will air Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. on HBO as well as Sunday, June 15 at 11:30 a.m. (Father’s Day) on HBO; and Monday, June 16 at 11:55 p.m. on HBO2. All times are ET/PT.



The legendary sportscaster passed away this weekend.