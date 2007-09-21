HBO Producing Michigan-Ohio State Football Documentary

HBO Sports is developing a documentary following the trials and tribulations of college-football rivals Michigan and Ohio State, as originally reported by B&C.

Dubbed Michigan vs. Ohio State: The Rivalry, the film will follow one of college football’s biggest rivalries, if not the biggest one itself. The two teams routinely rank among the top in the country, and each has a large fan base spread out across the country. Last year’s game drew 105,000 people to the stadium, with another 21.8 million tuning in from home.

HBO will air the documentary Nov. 13, four days before the big game between the two rivals.

“This film will split the viewers right down the middle,” HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg said in a statement. “The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is considered one of the most compelling in college-football history, consuming not only the Midwest, but the nation … there is no better place for HBO Sports to delve into the college-football realm than with these two extraordinary programs.”

The film will spotlight coaches Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler, who faced off on opposite sides of the field from 1969-78, a period that became known as “The 10-Year War.” During that time, Michigan won five games, Ohio State won four and the teams tied once.

Among those interviewed for the film were Earle Bruce, Dan Dierdorf, Desmond Howard, Archie Griffin, Jim Mandich, Jack Nicklaus, Mike Wallace and Schembechler. HBO’s interview with Schembechler was the last long-form interview conducted before his death. Schembechler was interviewed Nov. 16, 2006, at Michigan Stadium. He died the next day.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: The Rivalry will air on HBO Nov. 13 at 10:30 p.m.