HBO Producing 1960 U.S. Open Documentary

HBO is producing a documentary that chronicles the 1960 U.S. Open -- an event that sportswriter Dan Jenkins said marked “the arrival of [Jack] Nicklaus, the coronation of [Arnold] Palmer and the end of [Ben] Hogan.”

Palmer won the Open in a thrilling comeback. Nicklaus, then an amateur, finished second.

“This is an incredible story in a sport that we’ve never previously explored at HBO,” HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg said in announcing the documentary. “The 1960 U.S. Open was much more than just a historic golf tournament. The golf that was played and the athletes that performed at Cherry Hills nearly 50 years ago represented the very essence of the emerging sport. You had three generations of stars in Hogan, Palmer and Nicklaus. Each had a unique relationship with his father and each grew up in a different era, yet there they were, fighting it out on the back nine at the U.S. Open.”

HBO will debut the as-yet-untitled film June 11, the day before the 2008 U.S. Open tees off at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.